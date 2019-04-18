How the Royal Family's Schedule Could Be a Clue to Meghan Markle's Due Date

The countdown to the royal baby is on—without a date.

As royal fans may recall, Meghan Markle revealed back in January her and Prince Harry's first child was due to arrive at the end of April or beginning of May. While it wasn't super specific, it did narrow down the Kensington Palace's earlier and more vague announcement of "spring of 2019."

Little else has been said since of the baby's arrival except that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to keep plans of the birth private. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."