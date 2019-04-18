Elmo Ends Game of Thrones in Adorable Sesame Street Crossover

HBO
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 7:25 AM
HBO
Has the secret to peace in Westeros been in Elmo this whole time? Maybe, just maybe…
Sesame Street and Game of Thrones cross over in the super cute video below when Elmo makes his way to King's Landing. How close is Sesame Street to the Seven Kingdoms? Anyway, Elmo shows up to help Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) settle their ongoing beef.
"Elmo is Elmo of Sesame Street. Elmo thinks that you two need to respect each other. When Elmo has a problem with his friends like Abby or Cookie Monster, Elmo doesn't get upset, Elmo listens and learns from what they have to say," Elmo says.
"If we stop fighting and work together, we can be stronger," Tyrion comes around.
Will Cersei?
"I can try," she says.
And then there was peace! The bloodshed and feuds are over! Westeros is saved! Imagine if this is the ending everyone has been talking about? It's not, but the real one left Kit Harington "very satisfied."
"I'm so excited for people to see it," Harington said in January 2019. "I think it's going to be extraordinary, hopefully it'll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might."
Game of Thrones isn't the only crossover Sesame Street had—Cookie Monster visits Westworld in the video above.
This isn't the first time Sesame Street took on Game of Thrones. In 2015, they parodied the hit series with Game of Chairs.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO. Westworld will return in 2020.
