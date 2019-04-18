Anne Hathaway Reflects on Her 5-Day Hangover and Quitting Drinking

Jack Waterlot
Anne Hathaway has vowed to put down her drink.
Back in January, the Oscar winner revealed publicly to Ellen DeGeneres that she had stopped drinking alcohol in October 2018 and planned to do so until her 3-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Schulman, was no longer living in her house. "I don't totally love the way I do it and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time, in the mornings," she explained to the daytime talk show host at the time. Recalling a time she had gone with her son to school, "I wasn't driving, but I was hungover," Hathaway described. "That was enough for me. I didn't love that one."
In a more recent interview, she told Tatler if she had not been an actress, "I could have seen myself being a teacher. Or going into the military. Or being some kind of do-gooder with a death wish."
"But more likely than anything else I would have been an alcoholic," she jokingly added in the June issue.
Of her decision to give drinking up, "I feel like a traitor," she told the magazine. "My issue is I just love it. So. Much. But the way I do it makes me unavailable for my son."
As an example, the Oscar winner recalled her most recent hangover. "My last hangover lasted for five days. I'd earned it: it was a day drinking session with friends that went into an evening birthday party with one of my drinking buddies," she told Tatler. "I will never be that person who can nurse a glass of wine throughout an entire evening."
Jack Waterlot
However, as she previously clarified to Boston Common, "I didn't put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem...When I'm at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I'll start drinking again, but that won't be until my kid is out of the house."
As the Hustle star concluded to Boston Common, "I just want to make this clear: Most people don't have to do such an extreme thing. I don't think drinking is bad. It's just the way I do it—which I personally think is really fun and awesome—is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me. But this isn't a moralistic stance."
See the full feature in the June 2019 issue of Tatler, available on digital download and on newsstands April 25.