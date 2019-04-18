Anne Hathaway Reflects on Her 5-Day Hangover and Quitting Drinking

Anne Hathaway has vowed to put down her drink.

Back in January, the Oscar winner revealed publicly to Ellen DeGeneres that she had stopped drinking alcohol in October 2018 and planned to do so until her 3-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Schulman, was no longer living in her house. "I don't totally love the way I do it and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time, in the mornings," she explained to the daytime talk show host at the time. Recalling a time she had gone with her son to school, "I wasn't driving, but I was hungover," Hathaway described. "That was enough for me. I didn't love that one."

In a more recent interview, she told Tatler if she had not been an actress, "I could have seen myself being a teacher. Or going into the military. Or being some kind of do-gooder with a death wish."

"But more likely than anything else I would have been an alcoholic," she jokingly added in the June issue.