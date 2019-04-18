Joe Giudice's Deportation Appeal Denied By ICE as Final Decision Still Looms

Joe Giudice continues to wait to learn his fate.

A source close to Joe tells E! News, "The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled against Joe in an April 6 decision." He unfortunately had to learn about the board's decision by mail, since the process is "done entirely by mail," explains the source.

According to the insider, the reality star, born Giuseppe Giudice, has one final chance to avoid deportation. On Wednesday, the legal team for Joe filed a petition for the federal court to review of the appeals decisions. However, if the federal court refuses to review the appeal, the source says, "Joe will get deported."

It's been nearly six months since the 46-year-old filed the last-minute appeal to fight the deportation order in November. He was only recently released into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) custody following a nearly three-year prison sentence.