Anna Faris Gets Candid About the "Intense Scrutiny" of Life in the Spotlight

When asked about her son, Anna says that Jack is such a "sweet and happy kid."

"I'm so proud, he's really funny," she tells E! News. "At least, maybe all parents think that, because you go through those first years and you're so numb, like you've had a lobotomy because life is hell. So if they say something mildly amusing...you're like, 'Oh! What a kid!'"

As for what it's like co-parenting with Chris, Anna says she's "really proud" that they have a beautiful kid and she loves "where everything is going."

