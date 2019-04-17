Watch Chris Hemsworth Hilariously Ride a Rollercoaster at Disneyland

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
Even Thor isn't immune to a thrill ride.
Sure, Chris Hemsworth tried to say he wasn't afraid after riding the Tron Lightcycle Power Run rollercoaster at Shanghai Disneyland, but the footage of him on the ride suggests otherwise.
The action star playfully shared clips of himself on the coaster screaming as they whizzed around.
"Wasn't even that scary, was it?" he quipped after they took a whirl.
Cue an eyebrow raise.
As the actor explained, press for Avengers: Endgame brought him to Shanghai. In the newest Avengers installment, due out April 26, the star reprises his role as hammer and axe-wielding Thor, who joins together with what's left of the Avengers to fight Thanos after he erased half of them in Infinity War.
And, in the spirit of the great Marvel Universe fandom, the film's directors, brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, issued a request on Instagram for anyone who sees the film to keep spoilers to themselves.
"As always, good luck and happy viewing," they signed off.
Or, in Hemsworth's case, good luck and happy riding.