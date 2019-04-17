HBO Releases Emotional Trailer for Documentary on USA Gymnastics Sexual Abuse Scandal

  By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 11:28 AM

At the Heart of Gold, HBO

HBO

HBO is diving into the scandal that plagued USA Women's Gymnastics, and a new trailer shows just how emotional that documentary will be. 

"At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal gives an inside look at the sexual abuse scandal that came out in 2017, when countless accusations of abuse were made against Dr. Larry Nassar. The film, from director Erin Lee Carr, examines how Nassar got away with the abuse for so many years, and features interviews with survivors to shine a light on the brave gymnasts who came forward to share their stories. 

The trailer shows gymnasts explaining that they loved Dr. Nassar and considered him a friend, and some texted him regularly. They believed that they were being given valid medical procedures, because they say they were brainwashed. 

Needless to say, it's going to be hard to watch. 

The film also includes some of the powerful statements given during Nassar's trial in 2017 and 2018. He is currently serving multiple sentences: 60 years in federal prison, 40 to 175 years in state prison, and another 40 to 125 years in prison. 

At the Heart of Gold premieres May 3 on HBO. 

