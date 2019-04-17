The Bachelorette Reunion Details Revealed: Find Out Who's Back and What They're Saying

Chris Harrison will host a reunion featuring The Bachelorette stars Trista Sutter , DeAnna Stagliano , Jillian Harris , Ali Fedotowsky-Manno , Ashley Rosenbaum , Emily Maynard Johnson , Desiree Siegfried , Andi Dorfman , Kaitlyn Bristowe , JoJo Fletcher , Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin . In the Monday, May 6 special, the ladies reunite and reflect on their past, and have a lot to say about Hannah Brown's time handing out the roses.

Before Hannah Brown , there were 14 others. Hannah stars in season 15 of The Bachelorette, and to celebrate the landmark season, ABC is getting the gang back together for the first time.

Expect the special, The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!, to feature a walk down memory lane with Chris Harrison revisiting iconic date spots on the road with Bachelor Nation super fans. In addition to the Bachelorette stars interviews, the two-hour episode will feature Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo 's wedding preparations and bridal shower, a look back at the show's "firsts," and some time catching up with some of the most controversial men in Bachelorette history.

After the reunion, which airs at 8 p.m. on May 6, The Bachelorette season 15 begins in proper on Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Meet the men competing for Hannah Brown's heart below.

But wait, there's more. Chris Harrison takes a special trip to Hannah's hometown for an intimate look at the newest Bachelorette star, including snooping through her closet and bedroom.

ABC Tyler G. Tyler, 28, is from Boca Raton, Florida. We found out he's a former frat brother and is a "beer influencer," working in branding/marketing in the food and beverage industry.

ABC Tyler C. Tyler, 26, is from Jupiter, Florida. He's a model and has an MBA.

ABC Thomas S. Thomas, 27, is from Southfield, Michigan. He studied communications.

ABC Scott A. 28-year-old Scott is from Chicago. He's a hockey fan, and sort of a ghost on social media.

ABC Ryan S. Ryan, 25, is from Philadelphia. He has a degree in business, was a volunteer basketball coach for some time and works as a management consultant.

ABC Peter W. Peter, 27, is from Westlake Village in California. Another social media ghost, Pete's Instagram is private, but he's wearing a headset used in flight and alludes to being a pilot himself.

ABC Mike J. Mike, 31, is from San Antonio, Texas. Mike locked himself down before joining The Bachelorette, but we do know he once spent time in London.

ABC Matteo V. Matteo is from Atlanta and is 25. He previously worked for Deloitte and studied mechanical engineering. Matteo also is certified scuba diver.

ABC Matt S. Matt, 23, is from Newport Beach, California. ABC did well in getting these guys to clean up their social media.

ABC Matt D. Matt, 26, is from Los Gatos, California. A social media ghost.

ABC Matt D. Matt, 31, is from Winter Springs, Florida. He studied sociology and has a dog with her own Instagram.

ABC Kevin F. This 27-year-old is from Manteno, Illinois. He's a bartender and also served with the Army National Guard. His Instagram is still public and filled with shirtless pictures.

ABC Jonathan S. Jonathan is from Los Angeles and is 27. Another social media ghost.

ABC John Paul J. John Paul, 24, is from New Carrolton, Maryland. Couldn't dig up much on him, but a commenter who seemed to know him indicated he took acting classes.

ABC Joey J. Joey, 33, is from Bethesda, Maryland. He studied accounting and is currently a senior manager at EY.

ABC Joe R. This Joe is 27 and from Staten Island, New York. He's a firefighter with the FDNY and actor.

ABC Joe B. Joe, 30, is from Chicago. He studied economics in school.

ABC Jed W. Jed, 25, is from Nashville. He's a musician.

ABC Grant E. Grant, 30, is from San Clemente, California. He's a retail and event promoter.

ABC Garrett P. Garrett, 27, is from Birmingham, Alabama. He's a goal pro for a country club in Alabama.

ABC Dylan B. Dylan is a 24-year-old from San Diego. He co-founded Vizer, an exercise ap.

ABC Devin H. Devin is a 27-year-old from Sherman Oaks, California. Another ghost.

ABC Daron B. Daron is 25 and is from Atlanta, Georgia. He's got a twin brother and is the son of a former NBA player.

ABC Connor J. Connor J., 28, is from Newport Beach, California. He's a district sales manager for a car company.

ABC Chasen C. Chasen, 30, is from Washington. He's a commercial airline pilot.

ABC Brian B. Brian, 30, is from Louisville, Kentucky. He's a high school math teacher.

ABC Ben G. Ben, 30, hails from North Carolina. He studied business administration in school and works as a mentor at the YMCA.

ABC Hunter J. Hunter is 24 and from Westchester, California.

ABC Cam A. The man who presented Hannah with a rap hails from Texas. Cam's also on private. His Instagram bio reads "Good Vibez Only" with fingers giving the peace sign emoji. He also got the first rose.

ABC Dustin K. Dustin gave a toast, despite claiming to be bad at toasts. Another private Instagram user, Dustin is a model from Chicago.

ABC Luke P. Luke said he really wanted Hannah to be The Bachelorette…and got his wish. His Instagram appears to be private now, but his bio says, "Jesus + Nothing = Everything" and "Philippians 4:13" with a flexing emoji, face with sunglasses on emoji and thumbs up emoji."

ABC Luke S. The Bachelor franchise loves having contestants with the same names. Luke S., 28, is also on private, because of course. He lives in Washington, DC and works in politics. He was a former staff assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives.

ABC Connor S. Connor presented Hannah with a stool, so they could be on the same level. He's, 24, on social media lockdown, but lives in Dallas and works for Goldman Sachs.