Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Romantic Trip to Mexico

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 9:29 AM

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Cabo Trip

James Devaney/Getty Images, Instagram

After a busy few months, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and enjoying some time away from the spotlight.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones star, who are set to have a summer wedding, are currently on vacation in Mexico. The engaged couple has been posting stunning footage from their Cabo getaway on their Instagram Stories since their arrival on Monday afternoon.

"They spent their first day side by side at their private pool being waited on by a butler," a source tells E! News. "He was coming by and offering them water, cold towels and chips and guacamole from time to time. They looked like they were in heaven, totally relaxed and enjoying the beautiful weather. They spent several hours getting some sun and relaxing before they went inside their villa to rest."

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

"Just before sunset they came back outside and walked down to the beach holding hands," the insider adds. "They were served drinks and a meal just as the sun was going down and next to a bonfire. It was very peaceful and quiet. They chatted and cuddled up to one another."

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Vacation

Instagram

The source also shares that Jonas and Turner "seemed very happy and in love."

"Their servers were offering them anything that they wanted and they had a perfect evening listening to the waves crash and watching the sun go down," the source shares with E! News.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Vacation

Instagram

This getaway for the couple comes just days after the premiere of Turner's hit HBO series, which is in its final season. Meanwhile, Jonas has been busy releasing new music with his brothers. After their much-deserved time away, Turner and Jonas will hit the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala alongside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

