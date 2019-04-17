Louis Tomlinson Thanks Fans for Support 1 Month After Sister Félicité Tomlinson's Death

Louis Tomlinson is speaking out following the devastating loss of his younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson.

"Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks," Louis tweeted on Wednesday. "Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x."

Félicité, a model and social media influencer, reportedly collapsed on Wednesday, March 13, after a suspected heart attack at her apartment in London. The Metropolitan Police Service told E! News that police were called by London Ambulance Service to a residential address following reports of a female in cardiac arrest. Officers attended, and a female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene.