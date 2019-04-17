Watch Sophie Turner "Lose Control" in X-Men's Dark Phoenix Trailer

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 7:47 AM
Get ready, X-Men fans!
20th Century Fox dropped its new trailer for Dark Phoenix on Wednesday.
The movie tells the story of Jean Grey and her evolution into the Dark Phoenix. As the two-minute sneak peek shows, Sophie Turner's character is hit by a cosmic force during a space mission, giving her new powers. As she struggles to manage these new abilities, she begins to lose control—putting the world and her X-Men family in danger.
"When I lose control, bad things happen," Turner's character says in the clip. "But it feels good."
The movie certainly features a star-studded cast. Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult and Evan Peters are just a few celebrities to appear in the film.
The movie hits theaters June 7—so fans won't have to wait long to see this next chapter.
To see the trailer, watch the video below.
We can't wait until summer!
