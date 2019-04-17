Beyoncé Drops Surprise Homecoming Album Featuring Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce.com
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 6:19 AM
Beyoncé had a big surprise for the Beyhive on Wednesday.
After releasing her new documentary Homecoming on Netflix, the 37-year-old singer dropped a new album featuring her live performances from Coachella 2018.
The album, titled Homecoming: The Live Album, was released on her husband Jay-Z's streaming service Tidal. From her history-making performances of "Formation" to "Drunk in Love," the new album covers it all.
It also features a new cover by Queen B. That's right! The 23-time Grammy winner sings a version of "Before I Let Go" for the album, which was originally performed by Frankie Beverly and Maze.
In addition, the album features a very special cameo by Blue Ivy Carter. Beyoncé's firstborn can be heard singing her own rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." After the young star finishes her performance, her proud mother gives her a round of applause and tells her she did a beautiful job.
"You sound so pretty!" Beyoncé says to her daughter.
Clearly having inherited her parents' love of music, Blue Ivy then says she wants to sing the song again and that it "feels good."
"Oh, you want to do it again?" Beyoncé replied. "You're like mommy, huh?"
To listen to a teaser for the new album, check out the playlist below.
Fans can listen to the full album, including Blue Ivy's song, via Tidal.
