Bachelor In Paradise’s James Reveals the Moment With Alex Nation You Didn’t See

Bachelor In Paradise Australia had its second walkout when James Trethewie realised Alex Nation was too distracted by Brooke Blurton and Bill Goldsmith to give him a rose.

According to James, viewers didn't get to see the total picture of why he decided to leave Paradise.

"You just see the snippets," the financial advisor told E! News. "You probably hadn't seen how it all started and how close [Alex and I] were to get to that point."

James—who first appeared on Sophie Monk's season of The Bachelorette—said he had clicked instantly with single mum Alex in Fiji.

"In the first cocktail party she'd set up a nice candlelit date with wine and everything. I guess we were hanging out a bit from the start, and then Brooke and Bill happened. But all good. I knew about Brooke from day one. It was probably just Bill who threw me a bit more."