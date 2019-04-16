Bachelor In Paradise Star Confirms Your Suspicions About Australian Reality TV

Cat Henesey-Smith is getting brutally honest about the real reasons people go on reality dating shows.

After exiting Fiji, the Bachelor In Paradise star sounded off on whether she thinks contestants are there for the "right reasons"—aka looking for love over fame and fortune.

"Everyone is in there with some sort of motive. It's 2019. You'd be a moron to think you can go on a reality show and 'just find love'," she tells E! News. "People have got a brand or an Instagram or an app they want to launch. Everyone is there with some sort of purpose."

When Cat first appeared on Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor Australia in 2018, she was put on blast by some viewers for promoting and wearing her Henesii jewellery line on the series. But she says fans should have seen the bigger picture.

"I was really targeted and they said I was plugging it. I was like, hang on: there's a girl here who has an Instagram page, there's a girl here who's launching a fitness app," she says. "Everyone in there had some sort of other idea [than love]."