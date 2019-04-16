Beanie Feldstein Opens Up About the Death of Her and Jonah Hill's Brother in Moving Essay

Beanie Feldstein is opening up for the first time about the death of her brother, Jordan Feldstein.

"Grief is impossible," the 25-year-old actress writes in an emotional essay titled Grief Glasses for InStyle, which she posted to her Instagram and was shared by People. "It cannot be contained or summarized or enclosed... To describe the wound grief leaves if you have not experienced it is to come to it hazy and out of focus."

Pop culture fans might recall that Beanie and Jonah Hill's brother passed away from a pulmonary embolism in December 2017. He was only 40-years-old, and was most known as a talent manager in the industry—he managed Maroon 5.

"About a year ago, Jordan Feldstein passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly," the Lady Bird actress pens. "He was a remarkably generous, intelligent, loving person. He was an incredible father, beloved by his boys... He was a deeply devoted son."