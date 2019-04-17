Fashion, Love, Fame: How Victoria Beckham Keeps Proving the Skeptics Wrong in Every Aspect of Her Life

"They always say, 'My God, David is so handsome, he's gorgeous, he's so good-looking—and she's so funny.' Basically that means you're a pig with a sense of humor."

So Victoria Beckham lightheartedly mused on her 2007 NBC show Coming to America, and it's a reliably funny observation she's shared multiple times—that all of the ogling adoration is reserved for her husband, David Beckham, and people think she's... "funny."

While male celebrities often don't need to show up for the personality fight armed with anything more than a set of abs, David has a perfectly good sense of humor—and Victoria is perfectly stunning. It's also funny that the Spice Girl who wasn't exactly known for her personality during the group's heyday—and was known more for her sour-seeming pout than her big smile—has zig-zagged into being thought of as the funny one in her marriage.

But through all the various chapters in her life, Beckham has had a steady side gig in defying expectations at every turn. She wasn't even all that "posh"...