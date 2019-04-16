Paradise Hotel's First Promo Promises a Very Sexy Vacation

Ready to check in?

Fox's Paradise Hotel is almost here, and as host Kristin Cavallari says in the exclusive promo below, come for the romance and stay for the drama. The new series, which is a revamp of an old series, gives a group of sexy singles the chance to stay in a fancy exclusive resort, but in order to keep staying at the resort, they have to be paired up with someone else. Or as Cavallari says, "Hook up, or you're checking out."

Sounds like some pretty wild rules for a vacation, but perfect rules for a TV show.