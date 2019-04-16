Brad Pitt Is Moving On: Inside His Officially Single Life as the Final Decisions in His Divorce Are Figured Out

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie eventually got to the point where they had been divorcing for longer than they were actually married. They got to that point last October.

But all things must end at some point, and a bifurcated judgment handed down last week finally rendered the actors officially single (and Angelina legally just Jolie, rather than Jolie-Pitt), closing the book on one volume of this surprisingly long saga, though the entire story has yet to be written.

Still, though there's more to be figured out between the two before they can be considered legally divorced, being in this spot is so much better than where they were in 2016, or even just a few months ago, when they were on the verge of going to trial over child custody.

"There's a sense of relief," a source tells E! News about the latest development in the Jolie-Pitt divorce. "It's progress in the right direction. They both want to move on with their lives and were in agreement that this step should happen—there was no reason not to do this."

Yet, technically, it's not over.