American Idol Reveals the Top 10: Who's Making It to Disney Night?

American Idol has found its finalists.

The singing competition revealed its top 10 singers this week, whittling the contestants down from 14. That means four singers had to say goodbye, and while they're sad of course, it's still pretty impressive that they made it to the top 14.

"It's so crazy to even be in the top 14 with the thousands of people that have auditioned, and the fact that we made it this far is just incredible," Ashley Hess told E! News after Monday's show.

"It's incredible to be here. I never thought I'd make it this far," Riley Thompson said. "So to be in the top 14 on American Idol...like you see it on TV, but you never think that you'd actually be here, so my dreams honestly came true."