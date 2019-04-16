Wendy Williams Reveals If She'd Ever Marry Again After Kevin Hunter Split

Wendy Williams spoke candidly about her personal life on Tuesday.
The talk show host, who recently filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter, opened up about marriage during her interview with Christie Brinkley on The Wendy Williams Show. While chatting about Brinkley's relationship history, Williams asked the supermodel if she'd ever marry again.
"No!" Brinkley replied as Williams agreed, "Me neither."
Williams then seemingly changed her mind, saying, "I mean, I don't know."
When Brinkley shared that she would "love to fall in love again," Williams replied, "Yes!"
"It's nice to spoon at night," Williams said. "It's nice to sit by the fire with somebody."
Brinkley also told Williams on Tuesday that she'll be there for the 54-year-old star if she needs "any help" with divorce lawyers.
"I have been through the entire phone book of lawyers, OK?" Brinkley, who has been through four divorces, said with a laugh.
"I will whisper to you during the break," Williams replied. "I have one, but I want to hear what you say."
AP Photo/Charles Sykes
This interview aired shortly after Williams' ex broke his silence on the couple's split.
"28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world," Hunter said in a statement to E! News. "I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally."
In his statement, Hunter also acknowledged infidelity rumors, saying, "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."