Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award: See Her Best Looks

"Jennifer Lopez's style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable," Steven Kolb , president and CEO of the CFDA, told the organization in a statement. "Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments."

"Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power," current CFDA chairwoman Diane Von Furstenberg told the organization in a statement on Tuesday. "Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements."

The 49-year-old actress and singer is set to receive the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards this June. According to the organization, the honor recognizes Lopez's "longstanding and global impact on fashion."

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lopez .

To look back at some of Lopez's best looks, check out the gallery.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Pink Perfection Staying true to her sexy style, the singer hit the 2018 AMAs red carpet wearing a bright pink Georges Chakra Couture halter gown with side cut-outs, a thigh-high slit and black velvet detailing.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images Shining Star Jennifer lit up the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a silver Charbel Zoe gown that featured daring cutouts.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Bow Down The Second Act actress bared it all with her Balmain gown, featuring a sexy side slit and cut-out style neckline at the Met Gala 2018.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time Bronzed Beauty No one does a side slit quite like this pop star. The Shades of Blue star stuns in this gold-trimmed Zuhair Murad gown, complete with a sexy plunging neckline.

Sam Wasson/FilmMagic Glistening Goddess The singer posed perfectly in a long-sleeved David Koma dress and these knockout silver peek-a-boo heels.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock Blushing Beauty The actress steps out at the NBC Upfronts in this elegant, off-the-shoulder blush dress by Elie Saab and a pair of nude heels.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Sky Blue The singer climbs the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the 2017 Met Gala in a sky blue Valentino dress.

AP/REX/Shutterstock Cutout Queen J Lo wears a daring black cutout gown by Julien MacDonald at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Lovely in Lavender It doeesn't get any more feminine than this beautiful Ralph & Russo gown J Lo wore to the 2017 Grammys.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Beads or Bust This Reem Acra beaded gown was perfect for none other than J Lo herself.

TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images Hot Fire! J Lo walked the red carpet at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards in this smoking hot Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Golden Girl Jennifer went for a golden yellow capped Giambattista Valli frock at the 2016 Golden Globes.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Holy Smokes Talk about slay! J Lo bared all in this ice blue Nicolas Jebran at the 2015 American Music Awards.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop Wonder -Lo The singer sported a Michael Costello jumpsuit with a cape to the launch of her Residency in Las Vegas in 2015.

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images Peachy Keen The singer hits a United Nations Foundation event in an all-pink Christian Siriano get-up with peachy Christian Louboutin heels.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images It's My Birthday! The pop star sizzles at her birthday celebration at 1OAK Southampton in a sexy Bao Tranchi design.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Signature Look? J.Lo shows plenty of skin (and her rock-hard physique) in a sexy Charbel Zoe Couture gown at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Tony Time The actress and singer attends the 2015 Tony Awards in a Valentino Couture dress.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic So Sexy Jennifer shut the red carpet down at the 2015 Met Gala in this risky custom Versace dress, that only she could have pulled off.

David Buchan/Getty Images Think Pink The star attends the Jennifer Lopez and Marie Osmond launch of the Put Your Money Where The Miracles Are campaign in Hollywood.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Ice Queen JLo trades her usual tight mini dresses for a delicate, icy blue Zuhair Murad sheer design at the Home Los Angeles premiere.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Dainty Diva She's back on her American Idol A-game in a teeny white and gold Marchesa design.

Michael Becker/FOX via Getty Images Shake Your Tangerine Ow ow! JLo showcases her long legs in a lacy Valentino frock.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Perfect 10 It doesn't get any better than this! The singer edges into fairytale territory with a plunging tulle Elie Saab gown at the 2015 Oscars.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Foxy She attends the Fox All-Star party in a SisSae crop top and a copper Noir Sachin & Babi pleated skirt.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Black & Blue The Boy Next Door star slips into a sexy David Koma ensemble for a screening of her film in Miami.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Abs-solutely! Whew! The 45-year-old flashes her rock-hard abs in an Amanda Wakeley design at the Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe's after-party.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Magnificent That's how it's done! JLo redefines the meaning of bombshell in a striking Zuhair Murad Couture gown at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Phil McCarten/FOX Show Stopper The 45-year-old looks hotter than ever in a lacy Elie Saab mini at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NUVOtv Ladylike Just before taking a selfie with Michelle Obama, the singer stopped to pose in her ladylike Zuhair Murad Couture peplum dress.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Style Rewind Look familiar? That's because J. Lo wore a nearly identical version of the Versace dress back in at the 2000 Grammys, minus a few yards of fabric in the chest region.

Michel Dufour/WireImage White Haute Couture This trouser-gown Atelier Versace hybrid from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2014 has J. Lo written all over it.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Lady In Red Super short minis are more her style, but the ultra-sheer skirt and plunging neckline make this Dona Karen gown an obvious choice for the singer's 2014 Billboard Music Awards ensemble.

John Shearer/WireImage Disco Ball J.Lo struts her stuff at the 2011 Grammys in a micro mini silver Pucci number and some killer Christian Louboutin heels.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sparkler Short, sparkly, sexy—this Kaufmanfranco mini has all the qualities that make up Lopez's signature style.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for NUVOtv Polished Diva We could do without the top knot, but the rest of the star's all-white Zuhair Murad ensemble is perfection.

FOX Body Con The American Idol judge whips out a stunning coral asymmetrical Bec & Bridge body con dress for her show.

FOX Typical J. Lo This Loren Sarabu mini is a no-brainer choice for the star's appearance American Idol season 13.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage J. Low Hello, J. Lo! The star exposed a lot more of herself than ever before in this now-iconic Versace gown from the 200 Grammys.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Judge Jennifer J.Lo attended the American Idol XIII finalists party at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood wearing a black Cushnie et Ochs cutout dress with effortless topknot.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Not So See Through J.Lo is head-to-toe glamorous in this black lace Zuhair Murad gown at the 2011 American Music Awards.

Jordan Strauss/WireImage Feathery & Fierce Shake it, girl! The diva wears a fierce and fabulous Emilio Pucci minidress with silver fringe details to her American Music Awards postparty.

© MHD, PacificCoastNews. Dark Slate The singer donned a blue Roberto Cavalli sequined dress at Cecconi's Restaurant in Hollywood where she was joined by fellow judge, Harry Connick Jr.

John Sciulli/Getty Images Printed Perfection Jennifer was honored with the Grace Kelly Award at the March of Dimes Celebration luncheon in a Bibhu Mohapatra strapless printed dress.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Viva Movil Fashion Fiesta The entrepreneur wore an Elie Saab design to her flagship store opening of Viva Movil By Jennifer Lopez in Brooklyn.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Ultra Golden Globes At the 2009 Golden Globes Awards, Jennifer takes gold to a whole new level in this revealing Marchesa halter dress.