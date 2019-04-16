See the First Photos Inside Notre Dame Amid the Devastating Fire

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 7:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Notre Dame, Fire

PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Image

In the aftermath of a devastating fire, some of Notre Dame still stands. 

The world-famous cathedral in Paris caught fire on Monday,engulfing the iconic French landmark, which had been under renovation, in flames. While the cause of the fire is currently unconfirmed, the cathedral's spire and most of its roof structure have reportedly been destroyed. However, thanks to the efforts of hundreds of firefighters, the facade and two towers remain. Now, the first photos of inside the cathedral have emerged, where you can still see a fire burning above. According to CNN, Paris Fire Brigade Commander General Jean-Claude Gallet said authorities were initially notified of a fire in the attic.

In another image, smoke hauntingly fills the altar as the outline of a cross is visible while in a third shot, a group of firefighters enters the tragic scene. 

Watch

Notre Dame: Celebs React to Devastating Cathedral Fire

Notre Dame, Fire

PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Images

The event immediately sent shockwaves through the world with many who have visited the cathedral expressing their grief and reflecting on their happier travels to the iconic structure. 

"Notre Dame is one of the world's great treasures, and we're thinking of the people of France in your time of grief," former President Barack Obama tweeted. "It's in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it's also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can."

Notre Dame, Fire

Omar Havana / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to do just that when he told his people, "Notre Dame is our history, it's our literature, it's our imagery. It's the place where we live our greatest moments, from wars to pandemics to liberations...I'm telling you all tonight—we will rebuild this cathedral together. This is probably part of the French destiny."

Salma Hayek's husband, Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, and his famous family have already pledged €100 million, or a roughly $113 million, to the restoration of the iconic cathedral.

"As many others I'm in deep shock and sadness to witness the beauty of Notre-Dame turn into smoke," the Oscar nominee wrote on social media Monday. "I love you Paris."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fire , Tragedy , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

Kit Harington Doesn't "Give a F--k" If You're Let Down by Game of Thrones' Final Season

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Instagram Account Private

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Inside Hoda Kotb's Private World: Her Amazing Journey to Motherhood

Kristin Cavallari Very Cavallari 207

Hear Kristin Cavallari's Perfect Response When Jay Cutler Starts Asking Her About Retirement

Life in Pieces, Joey King

Joey King Transforms Again As a Pregnant Teen in Life in Pieces Sneak Peek

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

Kevin Hunter Breaks His Silence After Wendy Williams Files for Divorce

Game of Phones, Jimmy Kimmel Live

It's the Game of Thrones Hotline of Your Dreams Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel Live

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.