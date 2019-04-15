Catelynn Lowell's Latest Tattoo Is a Heartfelt Tribute to Baby Vaeda

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 5:08 PM

Catelynn Lowell, Instagram

Instagram

A piece of Catelynn Lowell's newborn baby girl will live with her forever. 

The Teen Mom star, who gave birth to her and Tyler Baltierra's daughter Vaeda Luma in February, revealed via Instagram that she recently got a new tattoo in honor of her little one. It appears as if the fresh ink mirrors the footprint she got in 2015 following the birth of the couple's other daughter, Novalee Reign

"Vaeda's turn," Catelynn captioned a video of the tattoo artist hard at work. 

The MTV reality TV personality often marks major milestones with new tattoos, including in 2016 when she checked out of a mental health treatment facility. "My story isn't over yet," the tattoo on her inner arm reads. 

Photos

Tyler Baltierra and Catelyn Lowell's Cutest Photos of Baby Vaeda

Since baby Vaeda arrived, the Baltierra family has taken the opportunity to reflect on their many blessings with fans. Just last month, Tyler shed light on the longtime pair's "emotionally sensitive" year leading up to Catelynn giving birth. 

"This is my inspiration for everything! I love my family so much & there's nothing I wouldn't do for all of my girls!" he wrote on Instagram. "After this past year with our miscarriage, Cate's mental health struggle, my dad & sister's recovery, & my own mental health journey... I thought this pregnancy couldn't have came at a more emotionally sensitive time for us." 

He continued, "But life isn't about convenient timing & destiny works in mysterious ways. I'm just so blessed that Vaeda's destiny was to be right here in her mother's arms, next to her big sister, who's wrapped in her daddy's arms...it's a feeling that's unexplainable."

For even more photos highlighting life at home with baby Vaeda, check out our gallery below: 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Instagram

She's Here!

The couple's third daughter together was born on February 21. 

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, baby Vaeda Luma

Brittni Marie Photography/Four 13 Photography

A New Member of the Family

The famous family welcomed their newest addition with open arms. 

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, baby Vaeda Luma

Brittni Marie Photography/Four 13 Photography

Hi Dad

"Words can't describe the joy I feel when looking into that tiny angelic little face," Tyler Baltierra wrote to his daughter on Instagram. "Daddy loves you Vaeda!"

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, baby Vaeda Luma

Brittni Marie Photography/@brittnimariephotography

A New Big Sister

With Vaeda's arrival, 4-year-old sister Novalee has a sibling to show the ropes. 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Instagram

Sisterly Love

"I'm obsessed and so is Novalee!" mom Catelynn said of her older daughter. 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Instagram

Topped With a Bow

While she was less than a month old, little Vaeda already knew how to rock a bow. 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Brittni Marie Photography/brittnimariephotography.com

Baby Model

Baby Vaeda already knows how to melt your heart. 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Brittni Marie Photography/brittnimariephotography.com

Rainbow Baby

"Our rainbow after the storm," Catelynn wrote of her newborn. 

Vaeda, Catelynn Baltierra, Tyler Baltierra

Instagram

1 Month in the Books

"Vaeda is a month old this week & idk how it's possible, but she keeps getting cuter!" dad Tyler wrote to fans on social media. 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

