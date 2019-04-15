Hilaria Baldwin Is Being "Super Gentle" With Her Body After Miscarriage

In the aftermath of her miscarriage, Hilaria Baldwin is being gentle with herself.

The yogi and Alec Baldwin's famous wife confirmed last week that she had suffered a miscarriage. "There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it's over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here," she captioned a photo of her with her husband and kids on Instagram. "I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories."

Now, as she moves forward with her life after their loss, Baldwin shared how she's currently adapting physically.