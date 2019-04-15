Madonna Announces New Album: All the Details on Madame X

Madonna is starting your week off with a big announcement.

The 60-year-old singer took to social media on Monday to announce her brand-album Madame X.

Fans had a feeling new music was on the way after Madonna posted a few cryptic clues on social media, including several shots that comprised a giant "X."

While the seven-time Grammy winner kept most of the details about the new music under wraps, she did share a few details with her fans. Here's a breakdown of everything we know so far.

Who is Madame X? Earlier this week, Madonna posted a description of the mysterious figure on social media.

"Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world. Changing identities. Fighting for freedom. Bringing the light to dark places. She is a cha cha instructor. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A teacher. A nun. A cabaret singer. A saint. A prostitute," she wrote.