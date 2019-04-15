Shameless' Jeremy Allen White Is Engaged to Addison Timlin

Congratulations are in order for Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin!

The Shameless star is engaged to his longtime love and former co-star, Us Weekly reports. The couple first sparked rumors of an engagement after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring while out with White in Los Angeles on Friday, April 12.

This exciting engagement news comes almost six months after the 28-year-old actor, who plays Lip on the Showtimes series, and the 27-year-old actress welcomed their first child together, daughter Ezer Billie White.

White and Timlin starred in the 2008 film Afterschool together, but started their romance years later.