Tracy Morgan Says Being “Hit By A Truck” Was the Ultimate Second Chance

Nothing scares Tracy Morgan.

In 2014, the American actor survived a deadly car crash, which killed his friend James McNair and forced him to learn to walk and talk again.

"Am I a scared guy? Baby listen, I'm from Brooklyn," the Saturday Night Live alum tells E! News. "And if you're from Brooklyn, you ain't never scared. I got hit by a truck, so I ain't never scared."

Morgan returned to his Brooklyn roots to shoot the comedy series The Last O.G., which follows a felon named Tray who tries to turn his life around after 15 years in jail. But Tray finds the neighbourhood totally transformed—and his former girlfriend [played by Tiffany Haddish] now married to a white man [Ryan Gaul].

To mark the second season of the Stan series, Morgan, 50, caught up with E! News to chat about crying on set and his mini 30 Rock reunion.