See the Best Celebrity Style Moments From Coachella 2019

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 3:00 AM
When it comes to Coachella, everyone brings their style A-game.
Now that the dust has settled and the stage has cleared, pop culture enthusiasts are finally able to stop and admire the wild, wacky and wonderful fashion from Indio's annual music festival.
While Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves certainly brought fabulous outfits to the main stage, it's the attendees and party-goers who really grabbed the attention of fans across the country.
Whether attending popular events like Levi's Brand's Neon Carnival or walking the festival grounds, your favorite Hollywood stars dressed to impress.
"I feel at Coachella you can bring out your bohemian vibes. Bring the long necklaces out," Ashlee Simpson-Ross shared with E! News while attending Lucky Brand and Rolling Stone Live's Desert Jam party. "I’m keeping it chill. The music and everything is super fun."
But for other stars, the three-day weekend event is all about expressing themselves through the art of fashion and accessories.
"I'm a little obsessed with Glamchella. I don't do Coachella. I do Glamchella," Rachel McCord told E! News at the Luxury Experience & Co. Desert Lounge. "I'm all about dressing for Rachel McCord wherever she is—not for wherever I'm going. I truly dress for me."
We combed through the hottest parties, Instagram posts and A-list guests to obtain the best celebrity style moments from Coachella 2019.
Take a look at our gallery below and prepare to be inspired.
The supermodel kicks off the weekend in a fabulous outfit styled by Mimi Cuttrell. Her jewelry is from Zoe Aiche and Jacquie Aiche.
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Stylist Erica Cloud picked Balmain for the country singer's special performance outfit in the desert.
The American Idol judge shows off her signature style in an Adam Selman crystal bra and track pant.
(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
The supermodel attends the Revolve Festival in a House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Ira Mini dress.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lucky Brand
Pretty in pink! The model steps out in Rachel Zeilic's Majorelle line while visiting Lucky Brand X Rolling Stone Live's Desert Jam event.
From the Gucci fanny pack and Converse sneakers to the Eres bra and Jennifer Fisher jewelry, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star doesn't disappoint.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Neon Carnival
While attending Levi's Neon Carnival, the actor showcases his TOPMAN Wrestler slim shirt and matching swim shorts.
(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Zoe Report)
Before kicking off her annual #ZOEasis event with The Zoe Report, the fashion designer shows off her floral dress.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lucky Brand
"Evan is always next level," the singer and actress shared at Lucky Brand x Rolling Stone Live's Desert Jam while wearing Camilla.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
While their collaboration on the Coachella stage may have been a surprise, wearing something fabulous is certainly expected for these music superstars.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
While attending Levi's annual brunch, the newlywed proves denim never goes out of style. She completed her look with Vans sneakers.
"Thank you @barbieferreira and @hunterschafer for supporting the personal hot rebrand with this extra af photo," the Girl Meets World star wrote on Instagram during her stay in the desert.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Neon Carnival
The Grammy winner wears Moschino while enjoying a late night at Levi's Neon Carnival.
"Ring the alarm. My hair + makeup is goals," the actress shared on Instagram when giving thanks to Sexy Hair and makeup artist Hailey Hoff.
When it comes to Coachella fashion, sometimes less is more!
"Pearls in paradise," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram when showcasing her hairstyle from Castillo at Bootsy Bellows Pool Party presented by McDonalds and PacSun.
Stylist Mikiel Benyamin created an unforgettable look for the actress that included ROC Boots Australia.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Day 1 starts off with a bang for the actress in a House of Harlow 1960 X REVOLVE Figaro dress.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Bondi Sands
While attending the Bondi Sands Aero launch party, the Vanderpump Rules star has heads turning for all the right reasons thanks to her Georgi Jules jewelry and hair from Bradley Leake.
Mike Nguyen
No shirt? No problem for the One Direction member who shows off his Hugo Boss boxers at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party presented by McDonald's & PacSun.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
While attending the Revolve Festival, the America's Next Top Model superstar sports a neon cropped top and skirt.
TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The sisters showcase their Knot Basic hair accessories after leaving the Luxury Experience & Co Desert Lounge. AnnaLynne completes her looks with Molly Bracken and Nobody Jeans.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lucky Brand
Pump still rules in the desert! The Vanderpump Rules star sports a pair off 110 skinny denim jeans by Lucky Brand.
Mike Nguyen
Sipping on Minute Maid blue slushies from McDonald's has never looked so stylish thanks to this Hollywood couple.
While hanging out the Revolve Festival, the Bachelor in Paradise star works her Nbd outfit with Quay Australia sunglasses and Jimmy Choo boots.
"Lurrrvin' this flower fest," The Bachelor star shared on Instagram while wearing Revolve at the Revolve Festival.
"I call this look the spice girl mashup," the model shared on Instagram while wearing a Frankie's top and I AM GIA pants. "A little taste of baby spice hair, scary spice on top and sporty on the bottom."
"Feeling like a lil rainbow," the 13 Reasons Why star shared on Instagram while wearing Privé Revaux sunglasses and Dolls Kill.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Neon Carnival
Peace, love, Paris! The Coachella veteran attends Levi's Neon Carnival with Bondi Sands and POKÉMON: Detective Pikachu.
Werk it, girl! The supermodel shows off her Nasty Gal outfit on Day 1.
Insgtagram
"Don’t know how I put myself together, but Day 2 here we come!" The Bachelor star shared on Instagram while wearing Chinese Laundry shoes.
While she was only at the festival for a short time, the reality star left her mark at the Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle x Nylon Coachella Midnight Party.
"Frolic with me," the Bachelor Nation star wrote on Instagram while showcasing her look consisting of Revice denim and Heart of Sun swimwear.
And just a warning: We've still got one whole weekend to go! In other words, the party is just getting started.
