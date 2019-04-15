See the Best Celebrity Style Moments From Coachella 2019

When it comes to Coachella, everyone brings their style A-game.

Now that the dust has settled and the stage has cleared, pop culture enthusiasts are finally able to stop and admire the wild, wacky and wonderful fashion from Indio's annual music festival.

While Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves certainly brought fabulous outfits to the main stage, it's the attendees and party-goers who really grabbed the attention of fans across the country.

Whether attending popular events like Levi's Brand's Neon Carnival or walking the festival grounds, your favorite Hollywood stars dressed to impress.

"I feel at Coachella you can bring out your bohemian vibes. Bring the long necklaces out," Ashlee Simpson-Ross shared with E! News while attending Lucky Brand and Rolling Stone Live's Desert Jam party. "I’m keeping it chill. The music and everything is super fun."