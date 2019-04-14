Nick Jonas Gets Candid About Starting a Family With Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are planning for their future family.
It's been just over four months since the Jonas Brothers star and the Isn't It Romantic actress tied the knot during a lavish wedding weekend in India. As the couple continues to settle into married life, they're looking ahead at their family plans, picking projects that they can share with their kids one day.
"I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future," Nick told E! News at the junket for his upcoming animated film, UglyDolls. "And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future."
"That's everything from the music to projects that we align ourselves with and, maybe some of the projects that are more adult-themed we'll hold those back 'til they get older obviously," Nick continued. "But with something like [UglyDolls], it's just a joy to be able to do this for the kids in general."
On the first Monday in May, Nick and Priyanka will be in attendance at the 2019 Met Gala, an event that is extra special for the couple. It was just two years ago that the duo first sparked romance rumors at the 2017 Met Gala, where they posed for photos together in Ralph Lauren designs.
Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock
"That was one of our first dates...but it wasn't even really a date, I don't know how to describe it," Nick, who will serve on this year's Met Gala committee with his wife, told E! News. "That's kind of an important thing for us, the Met Gala, historically speaking, so to be on the committee this year is great."
The 26-year-old star shared that the one thing he's "most looking forward to" is the fact that his brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, will also be attending the fashion event this year.
UglyDolls hits theaters on May 3.