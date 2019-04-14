Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Bring Their Love Back to Coachella

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have returned to where it all began for them.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 27-year-old rapper arrived at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, two years after they first sparked romance rumors at the annual event in 2017, when he performed there.

Kylie wore a light blue and white denim shirt opened to reveal a white crop top, paired with matching wide-legged pants and a bucket hat. Travis sported a black Aerosmith T-shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Kylie and Travis arrived at the festival via private jet. She posted on her Instagram page a photo of the two kissing while standing on the staircase.