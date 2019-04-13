Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Are Married

Just married!

Dancing With the Stars professionals Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy tied the knot on Saturday at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes,Calif., according to multiple outlets.

The couple wed in front of many fellow ballroom stars, including Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd. According to Us Weekly, who first reported the news, other fellow DWTS alums included Adam Rippon, Normani, Nikki Bella, Laurie Hernandez and more.

Jenna, 24, and Val, 33, first sparked romance rumors back in Feb. 2016, when they were photographed getting close off the dance floor. The following year, the duo packed on the PDA in the ballroom when they shared a kiss during their performance on DWTS, seemingly confirming their relationship.

The dancing couple got engaged while on a trip to Venice in June 2018, announcing the exciting news on Instagram shortly after Jenna said "yes."