Jessica Biel Secretly Records Sweet Message for Justin Timberlake as His Tour Ends

There is no doubt that Jessica Biel is Justin Timberlake's number one fan.

The 37-year-old actress has been supporting her husband on his Man of the Woods tour, which began more than a year ago. He will perform its final show on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. That morning, Biel posted on her Instagram page a sweet video message she secretly recorded for Timberlake, 38, from inside the venue.

"Hey Tennessee Kid, I'm being quiet because you're in the next room," Biel said. "It's your last show, it's the last Man of the Woods show tonight, and I would say that I'm so proud of you, but I feel like that's the understatement of the century, and that somehow that I'd take ownership to what you've done this past year and a half."