Behind the Scenes at Coachella 2019's Hottest Parties

Aside from the amazing music performances at Coachella, fans, including the hottest celebs, are all about the parties.

The first of two weekends of the 2019 festival kicked off in Indio, California on Friday. Check out what stars were up to at the parties:

Weekend No. 1:

Friday, April 12:

TAO X Revolve Desert Nights Party: Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal were flowing at the popular annual pop-up bash, which was attended by stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Diddy, Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Scheana Marie, YG, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross, Cuba Gooding Jr., JaVale McGee, Al Harrington, Marshmello, Brandi Cyrus, DJ Cassidy, Meek Mill, Shanina Shaik and husband DJ Ruckus, Tinashe, Lamorne Morris, Kris Humphries, and J.R. Smith. 2 Chainz gave a surprise performance.

Jax was spotted roaming around by himself with a drink in his hand and talking to a few other guys. Lala Kent's fiancé Randall Emmett was seen talking to a group of friends as well. Sporting rhinestones all over her face, Scheana roamed the bash with a guy friend before ending up at Frankie Delgado's table and chatting with a security guard the entire time.

Brandi was seen walking around with a female friend while holding a drink.

Shanina and Ruckus hung out with fellow Victoria's Secret models Romee Strjid and Jasmine Tookes and their boyfriends, as well as Ashlee and Evan. Romee was on top of the booth dancing, living her best life.