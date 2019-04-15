Splurge Your Tax Refund on These Designer Bags & Shoes

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Splurge Your Tax Refund on These Designer Bags &amp;amp; Shoes

You deserve a pat on the back. Why? Because you did the adult thing and filed your taxes on time.

Well Tax Day, the big day, is finally here and it's time to reap the benefits! But whatever will you spend your newfound fortune on? The options are truly endless, but the one that tops our list is investing in a statement handbag or a pair of shoes that are slightly more expensive than your usual purchase.

We're not saying you should spend your whole refund on some new accessories, just a portion of it.  Go on sis, you deserve it!

 

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Love Crossbody

This quilted crossbody is made for the cool girl.

SHOP NOW: $298 at Amazon

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

TORY BURCH McGraw Leather Camera Bag

This blush-colored camera bag will go with you everywhere this spring.

SHOP NOW: $298 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

Tamara Mellon Rebel 105

A well-made pair black heels are a worthy investment. 

SHOP NOW: $395 at Tamara Mellon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

Coach Parker Top Handle With Quilting

A white leather bag is oh so chic for springtime. 

SHOP NOW: $450 at Coach

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

ZAC Zac Posen Eartha Top Handle Crossbody

This tan cross body impresses us with its unique shape and sturdy hardware. 

SHOP NOW: $224 $200 at Amazon

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

Coach Farrow Crossbody With Floral Print

Jazz up your look with a bright blue floral statement bag. 

SHOP NOW: $175 at Coach

Article continues below

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

MICHAEL Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Tote

A classic black tote is always money well spent. 

SHOP NOW: $248 $200 at Amazon

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

Tamara Mellon Reveal

These metallic strappy heels will forever be your cocktail party go-tos. 

SHOP NOW: $375 at Tamara Mellon

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

Kate Spade New York Women's Large Lane Satchel

A light pink satchel is sweet but grown up. We like it. 

SHOP NOW: $250 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

MANSUR GAVRIEL Mini Mini Leather Bucket Bag

A luxe leather bucket bag? Yes please.

SHOP NOW: $395 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

SEE BY CHLOÉ Mini Hana Leather Crossbody Bag

This satchel style cross body is so trendy in Hollywood right now. 

SHOP NOW: $295 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

Loeffler Randall Pari

Leopard statement pumps are always a good idea. 

SHOP NOW: $210 at Zappos

 

Article continues below

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

Coach Charlie Carryall

A hunter green satchel is a fresh, sophisticated carryall for the season. 

SHOP NOW: $350 at Coach

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

Stuart Weitzman Starla 80

We've never met an outfit that doesn't go with a pair of strappy patent leather sandals. 

SHOP NOW: $316 at Zappos

E-Comm: Designer Bags & Shoes

TORY BURCH Small Robinson Saffiano Leather Top Handle Satchel

This basic black leather top-handle satchel will serve you well. 

SHOP NOW: $348 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rachel McCord, AnnaLynne McCord, Coachella 2019

Coachella 2019 Celebrity Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

E-Comm: Best Easter Gifts On Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

We're Obsessed With Jessica Simpson's Maternity Line

Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Stewart & More Stars Can’t Get Enough of Jamie Greenberg’s Beauty Service

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

How to Master Your Sunday Brunch Table

E-Comm: Pop of Pastel for Spring

Add a Pop of Pastel With These Spring Trends

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is Ready For Spring After Getting a Major Hair Makeover

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.