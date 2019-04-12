Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Stewart & More Stars Can’t Get Enough of Jamie Greenberg’s Beauty Service

When it comes to flawless-looking makeup, celebrities enlist none other than Jamie Greenberg. We're talking A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Stewart, Kaley Cuoco, Elisabeth Moss, Busy Phillips, Maya Rudolph and more.

Known for creating enchanting eye makeup looks (just take one peek at her Instagram, and you'll see an array of dreamy shadows and perfectly flicked cat-eyes), Greenberg is sharing her love for beauty with the masses.

The celebrity makeup artist recently launched the Swag Bag, a service that includes an array of luxury products. From makeup to skin care to a "fun gift that's trending hard in Hollywood," there's a lil' something for everyone.

Making it more special, Greenberg personally curates each "swag bag" with at least five of her fave items, all full-sized. (Beauty lovers know that this is rare!)

Her first Swag Bag featured goodies from Dior, Stila Cosmetics, Jouer and more. Basically, if they're good enough for her to put on Paltrow's precious face, then you know you're getting the best of the best.