We're Obsessed With Jessica Simpson's Maternity Line

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

If you ask us, half the fun of being a mom-to-be is dressing your cute new bump.

As you grow, you're old clothes won't really work, but it's actually great because it's an excuse to buy some fresh new wardrobe staples. But the last think you want is some overwhelming muumuu that doesn't make you feel like a million bucks! 

Enter: Jessica Simpson who happens to know a thing or two about fashion. The famous mama has been pregnant a few times and she's also a designer, so she knows the dos and don'ts of maternity style. We took a look at her new line with Motherhood Maternity, and let us tell you: Every single piece is beautiful and flattering—just what expectant mothers want to be wearing.

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Duster Jacket

We're very into this yellow duster being thrown over your entire maternity wardrobe, tbh. 

SHOP NOW: $118 at Motherhood Maternity

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Twist-Front Leopard-Print Maternity Dress

This twist-front animal-print dress is a boss look for the office. 

SHOP NOW: $88 at Motherhood Maternity

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Tie Detail Floral Maternity Kimono Top

Dress up your jeans and T look with a pretty kimono top.

SHOP NOW: $45 at Motherhood Maternity

Article continues below

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Striped Wide-Leg Maternity Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are cool girl staple, so why should you have to give them up when preggo? 

SHOP NOW: $70 at Motherhood Maternity

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Plus-Size Front Panel Destructed Maternity Shorts

Shorts season is upon us, so here's a comfy option for mamas-to-be!

SHOP NOW: $35 at Motherhood Maternity

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Ruffled Floral Maternity Dress

This mini dress is flirty and fun—perfect for a girl's day luncheon. 

SHOP NOW: $60 at Motherhood Maternity

Article continues below

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson One-Side Ruched Striped Maternity Top

This casual striped top is one cute way to show off your bump. 

SHOP NOW: $40 at Motherhood Maternity

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Sleeveless Floral Wrap Maxi Maternity Dress

Why not wear this floral number to your own baby shower? 

SHOP NOW: $80 at Motherhood Maternity

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Open-Front Plaid Maternity Poncho

Layer up the fashion-girl way with a chic poncho. 

SHOP NOW: $45 at Motherhood Maternity

Article continues below

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Crossed Maternity T-Shirt

Pregnant or not, you can never have too many T-shirt options. 

SHOP NOW: $35 at Motherhood Maternity

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Secret Fit Belly Skinny Leg Maternity Ankle Jeans

These skinny jeans are made comfy thanks to that stealthy stretchy waistband.

SHOP NOW: $50 at Motherhood Maternity

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Secret Fit Belly Flare Leg Maternity Jeans

Add a little flair to your mommy look with these flare legs.

SHOP NOW: $78 at Motherhood Maternity

Article continues below

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

Jessica Simpson Surplice Maxi Maternity Dress

We love a maxi dress always, but this paisley print maternity one takes the cake. 

SHOP NOW: $128 at Motherhood Maternity

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Jessica Simpson , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Stewart & More Stars Can’t Get Enough of Jamie Greenberg’s Beauty Service

Rachel McCord, AnnaLynne McCord, Coachella 2019

Coachella 2019 Celebrity Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

How to Master Your Sunday Brunch Table

E-Comm: Pop of Pastel for Spring

Add a Pop of Pastel With These Spring Trends

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is Ready For Spring After Getting a Major Hair Makeover

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

National Pet Day Presents for Pets & Pet Lovers

Coachella 2018, street style

See the Wild Style Trends Coachella Is Known For, From Flower Crowns to Bondage Fashion

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.