NeNe Leakes Is So Over Real Housewives Reunions and Her "Boring" Castmates

NeNe Leakes may claim the Housewives reunions were her idea, but she sure does regret that idea now.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star sat down with E! News and expressed what everyone and their mother apparently already knows: she hates those reunions.

"One thing I can say very openly is that I do not like the reunion," she says in the video above. "It's not a secret to any of my cast members, it's not a secret to my producers, it's not a secret to Andy Cohen. They all know how I feel about it. I was actually the person who basically created the reunion. I went to Andy Cohen one day and said, 'let's have a reunion,' and I hate I ever said that, because we've been having a reunion ever since!"

Leakes says she doesn't go into the reunions with any sort of strategy, but she just knows how they're going to go, so she's prepared.

"I don't like it, so when I walk out, I know that the gun is pointed at me," she say. "So it's not like anything that I'm excited to do."