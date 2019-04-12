Veronica Mars Revival Premiere Date Revealed in New Cheeky Teaser

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

She's back! Veronica Mars, starring Kristen Bell, returns to life with a new eight-part miniseries on July 26.

"Spring break in Neptune. That means drunks, derelicts, flashers, frat boys, sorority vomit, pickpockets, bottomless drinks and topless dancers, street scum and beach bums. And that's just the walk to my car. Fortunately, I'm good to go," Veronica Mars (Bell) says in the teaser released by Hulu.

Veronica Mars aired for three season on the UPN and The CW between 2004-2007. The character was brought back on the big screen in 2014's Veronica Mars, a partially fan-funded movie. The miniseries takes place after the movie.

Photos

Veronica Mars Revival: Meet the New and Returning Faces Coming to Neptune

The new limited series is focused on the murders of spring breakers in Neptue, which has a bad effect on the town's tourist industry. Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of a victim, and Veronica Mars is once again in the middle of a mystery that involves the haves and the have nots.

Bell previously warned the new season would be controversial.

"This will be a controversial season. Let me just say that," Bell told E!'s Erin Lim. "I am excited for people to watch and I am also probably going to stay off the internet once it airs…There's some stuff that happens that people will have strong feelings about."

No word on whether Hulu will release episodes all at once or on a weekly basis.

Veronica Mars returns Friday, July 26 on Hulu.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Veronica Mars , Kristen Bell , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nina Dobrev, Story + Rain, April 2019

Nina Dobrev Says She Still Has to "Fight for Roles": Look Back at Her Best Ones

Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent

Aw! Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Get Real About Life With 2 Kids on By Design

Savannah Guthrie Tells How "TODAY" Bid Farewell to Kathie Lee Gifford

Game of Thrones Stark Family

Long Live the House of Stark! Eight Seasons Later, Which Game of Thrones Stark Family Member Is Your Favorite?

Exclusive: "Nate & Jeremiah by Design" Sneak Peek

Melissa Joan Hart, No Good Nick

Melissa Joan Hart Spills the 90s Teen Tea on Celeb Crushes and Kissing James Van Der Beek

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

OMG! Did Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Really Tell Busy Philipps How Game of Thrones Ends?!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.