Khloe Kardashian Celebrates True Thompson's 1st Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Birth Photo

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 9:23 AM

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Happy birthday, True Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl turns 1 today! In celebration of her daughter's special day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share some never-before-seen photos of her baby girl. In one photo, a newborn True can be seen in a Cleveland hospital with her mom shortly after her birth.

Amid all of her birthday posts, Khloe wrote to her social media followers, "My baby is 1 today. Where does the time go?"

In addition to the birth photo, the E! star went on to share a series of sweet mother-daughter pictures.

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

In another photo on Khloe's Instagram Story, True can be seen smiling on a private jet, while Kris Jenner sleeps in a seat behind her.

Kris also took to social media on Friday to post a number of photos with her granddaughter.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful angel True!!" Kris wrote. "You are ONE today! what a blessing you are to our family... You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say."

In celebration of True's birthday, you can see her cutest pictures HERE! And you can relive the emotional moment when Khloe gave birth to True in the video above!

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 11am.

