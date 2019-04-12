Paul Rudd Says There’s No Point Competing With Chris Hemsworth's Body

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 8:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth

Karwai Tang/WireImage, J Boland/Marvel Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock

Paul Rudd may have the gift of eternal youth, but he admits that Chris Hemsworth has him beaten when it comes to fitness.

The former star, 50, reprises his role of Ant-Man in the upcoming film Avengers: Endgame alongside the latter actor, 35, who portrays fellow superhero Thor. Hemsworth works out extensively to maintain his character's godly and ridiculously buff figure.

"I'd been working out really hard," Rudd said on BBC's The Graham Norton Show on Thursday while sitting alongside Hemsworth. "I'd been eating really great for years and years, and then, when we were filming, I stood behind Chris just after we'd got out of our suits and I thought, 'What is the point?'"

"We're basically comprised of similar materials but there is this [pointing at Hemsworth's body]," he continued. "And then there's Ant-Man."

Photos

Marvel's The Avengers: Then and Now

Avengers: Endgame, the conclusion of the hit Marvel superhero film series, is the first Avengers film featuring Ant-Man. Hemsworth has appeared in all of the movies.

"I felt like there was a great party going on and I didn't get an invite," Rudd joked on The Graham Norton Show.

Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth, The Graham Norton Show

Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Both actors have also starred in their own standalone films.

Avengers: Endgame is set for release on Friday, April 26.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Paul Rudd , Chris Hemsworth , Fitness , Top Stories , Apple News , Movies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates True Thompson's 1st Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Birth Photo

Jessie James Decker, Forrest Decker

Birthday Girl Jessie James Decker Has the Cutest Family Ever & There Are Pictures to Prove It!

Hilaria Baldwin, Kids

Hilaria Baldwin Shares How She's Coping in the Aftermath of Her Miscarriage

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke's Fiancée April Love Geary Poses in Lingerie 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

OMG! Did Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Really Tell Busy Philipps How Game of Thrones Ends?!

Vicki Gunvalson, Brooks Ayers

Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Ex Brooks Ayers Over Money Owed

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp

Amber Heard Details Alleged Abuse by Johnny Depp in Response to His $50M Lawsuit

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.