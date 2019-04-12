Disney+ Guide: What to Expect From Marvel, Star Wars and More

The rumors are true: Marvel TV shows are coming. Star Wars TV shows are coming. Disney+ is coming.

The Mouse House officially announced its new streaming platform, Disney+, and all of its planned offerings. In addition to new content from some of the biggest franchises in the world, Disney+ will feature the entire Pixar movie library, basically every Disney movie ever and The Simpsons.

"Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company—one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company's hallmark. We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike," Disney CEO Bob Iger said said in a statement.