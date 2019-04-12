Obsess Over Every Game of Thrones Final Season Photo

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 7:00 AM
The final season of Game of Thrones is coming, but you knew that because 1. The stars have been everywhere 2. We've told you it's coming 3. You've had a variety of reminders and calendar alerts set for weeks.
And like any good Game of Thrones fan, you're remaining spoiler-free, but not averse to theorizing about what's to come in the eighth and final season. Consisting of just six episodes, there's a lot to get through before Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Cersei Lannister and the rest of the Game of Thrones crew sign off.
HBO has only released the briefest of glimpses of what's to come, but they did release a bevy of photos.
In the photos below, try and deduce what's happening to your favorite characters. The pictures range in everything from scowling faces to worried faces to faces with sly smiles. What does it all mean? Find out on Sunday, April 14.
HBO
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth.
HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow.
HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow.
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
HBO
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth.
HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.
HBO
Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont with Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
HBO
Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark.
HBO
Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark.
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
HBO
Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont.
HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (enjoying a bread bowl?).
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark with a cameo by Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne.
HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark.
Helen Sloan/HBO
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Liam Cunningham is Davos Seaworth.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya STark.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Sophie Turner returns as Sansa Stark.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Gwendoline Christie is Brienne of Tarth.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Conleth Hill returns as Varys.
Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO. The first episode is roughly an hour long, but running lengths change throughout the season.
