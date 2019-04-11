Cat Debuts New Boyfriend After "Scraping the Bottom of the Barrel" on Bachelor In Paradise

Cat Henesey-Smith walked out of paradise and into a new relationship.

The 25-year-old jewellery designer dramatically left Bachelor In Paradise Australia during the first rose ceremony, but she's more than happy to have moved on with a new man.

"To be honest, none of those guys in paradise were really my type. I formed some great friendships with them, but I wasn't thinking, 'Amazing, I could have your babies,'" she told E! News. "With Richie [Strahan], I felt like I was just scraping the bottom of the barrel. He was really genuine and lovely and I did feel a physical attraction, but other than that I didn't feel like my convos flowed in a meaningful way."

And although she fled paradise before Bill Goldsmith could hand out the final rose—"Bill and I had a conversation and I knew he was giving his rose to Rachael [Gouvignon], so I was like, Nope. I'm outta here"—soon after heading home Cat's fortunes took a turn for the better.