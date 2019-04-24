Here's Proof Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are Country Music's Biggest Fans

Bust out the flannel and dust off the cowboy boots—it's time for Stagecoach!

One of country music's biggest festivals of the year is right around the corner. And if you love the sounds of Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt, chances are you're hoping to travel to Indio, Calif., this weekend.

While the official lineup was announced months ago, many are curious to see if any Hollywood stars will be in attendance.

If the past is any indication, we may want to keep our eyes open for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

After all, Hollywood's beloved power couple has proven time and time again that they are huge fans of country music.