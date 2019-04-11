Wendy Williams Files for Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is calling it quits with Kevin Hunter.
The 54-year-old talk show host has filed for divorce from her husband, executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show and father of 18-year-old son Kevin Jr. after 21 years of marriage, her attorney told Page Six on Thursday. The breakup comes amid renewed rumors that Hunter, 46, has been cheating on the 54-year-old Wendy Williams Show host and fathered a child with his alleged mistress. Neither they nor Williams have spoken about the reports.
Williams did not wear her wedding ring on Thursday's taping of her talk show. She has alternated between wearing it and going ringless in recent weeks.
Despite the cheating rumors, many fans believed Wendy would stay with her husband, especially after she addressed the status of her relationship in early March.
"I want to shout out to my husband. I'm still wearing my ring," she pointed out on the Wendy Williams Show. "Believe me you, when you've been with somebody for 28 years...married for 25 years...we know each other. He's my best friend, he's my lover, he's all this and he's all that. I know what you've been seeing and I know what the streets have been talking about."
She added, "Anybody who's been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. Don't ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain't going anywhere—not in this lifetime."
Aside from rumors of marital problems with Hunter, the 54-year-old talk show host has undergone some other personal turmoil; Last month, she returned from a two-month hiatus from her show and revealed that she had been living in a sober home for some time and is battling substance addiction.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.