Kim Kardashian Dishes on Baby No. 4 and Gives a Home Tour in Vogue's 73 Questions

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 9:20 AM

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Vogue

Kim Kardashian admits she's "kinda stressing" over the upcoming arrival of her and Kanye West's fourth child.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner are expecting a baby boy via a surrogate in May, but they're still working on their son's room, which has them a little on edge. Before their new bundle of joy arrives, the superstar couple is answering questions about their family in Kim's Vogue 73 Questions segment, released Thursday.

In the Vogue video, Kim, who covers the May issue of the magazine, takes cameras inside of the family's Hidden Hills home, which she describes as a "minimal monastery" created by Kanye and interior designer Axel Vervoordt. Along with her husband, Kim is joined by kids North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 15 months, in the video.

When asked the best part about parenthood, Kim says it's when the children tell her "I love you." For Kanye, it's "the kids."

With the fourth baby on his way, Kim says that daughter North is excited because Saint will have someone to play with instead of her.

"I wanna play with Chicago, that's why," North tells Kim.

So what about baby names?

"Saint wants to name him Sainty too!" Kim says, adding that the new baby will "definitely not have another direction" for a name. "That is all for North. And actually, Anna [Wintour] had some influence in naming North because once she heard that rumor, she asked me and said that name was 'genius,' so that was helpful to me."

Watch the video above to find out Kanye's pet peeve, see sweet West family moments, and to get a tour of Kimye's home!

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 11am.

