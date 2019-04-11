Kim Kardashian Dishes on Baby No. 4 and Gives a Home Tour in Vogue's 73 Questions

Kim Kardashian admits she's "kinda stressing" over the upcoming arrival of her and Kanye West's fourth child.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner are expecting a baby boy via a surrogate in May, but they're still working on their son's room, which has them a little on edge. Before their new bundle of joy arrives, the superstar couple is answering questions about their family in Kim's Vogue 73 Questions segment, released Thursday.

In the Vogue video, Kim, who covers the May issue of the magazine, takes cameras inside of the family's Hidden Hills home, which she describes as a "minimal monastery" created by Kanye and interior designer Axel Vervoordt. Along with her husband, Kim is joined by kids North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 15 months, in the video.