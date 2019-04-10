Get Ready Because the Jonas Brothers Say They'll "Definitely" Tour This Year

Teasing new music and potential tour dates is just the way the Jonas Brothers roll.

In an E! News exclusive clip, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonasdish on their pretty big plans for the year as well as the impact their respective wives have on their music. The JoBros stopped by Radio Disney and chatted with Candice Huckeba on her show Candice On Air.

Candice first asked the trio, "When is the tour starting? Do you have any details you can share?"

Nick, in an expertly timed response, said, "You keep asking us these questions we can't answer."

Both he and Joe said they "definitely know" information about their tour, but they aren't sharing any details just yet.

"We'll tell you when the time's right," Nick said.