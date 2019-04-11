Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2019 Eliminations: Who Went Home?

Ten
by E! Online | Thu., Apr. 11, 2019 10:05 PM
Ten
Paradise may be beautiful, but it's also ruthless.
Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2019 started with nine women and seven men, giving the men the power—at first. Throughout the season the power balance will flip and flop as alliances are formed and contestants couple up. While singles like Brooke Blurton and Bill Goldsmith appear to be in high demand and safe for now, others haven't been so lucky.
Keep reading to find out which bachelors and bachelorettes are still left in Fiji and who has been sent packing!
Ten
The jewellery designer walked off the series in dramatic fashion after realising she wasn't going to get a rose.
Ten
The fan favourite was left without a rose at the first ceremony but says she doesn't "give a s--t" about not being chosen.
Ten
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?