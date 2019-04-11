Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2019 Eliminations: Who Went Home?

Paradise may be beautiful, but it's also ruthless.

Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2019 started with nine women and seven men, giving the men the power—at first. Throughout the season the power balance will flip and flop as alliances are formed and contestants couple up. While singles like Brooke Blurton and Bill Goldsmith appear to be in high demand and safe for now, others haven't been so lucky.

Keep reading to find out which bachelors and bachelorettes are still left in Fiji and who has been sent packing!