Heidi Montag Addresses the ''Nasty Comments'' Stephanie Pratt Said About Her

There's already drama ahead of MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings.

"It's been a really hard week for me," Heidi Montag shares on her podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, of the recent drama that's erupted between her and Stephanie Pratt.

"I had a lot of on-Hills drama with a family member, and that was very challenging and heartbreaking," she expresses. "I felt like there was some very below-the-belt, nasty comments that weren't even true and that was hard enough to deal with."

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old reality TV personality slammed Montag and her brother, Spencer Pratt, on her iHeartRadio podcast, Pratt Cast. Stephanie claimed they were "the most toxic people" and insisted that "no one knows the real Heidi." She further added, "I'm done. I don't care. I'm not protecting them anymore."

For Montag, she says it's been "a lot to deal with" but she's glad she's "seeing everyone's true selves."