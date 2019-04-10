Ariel Winter Gets Real About Those Weight Loss Concerns and Her Mental Health

Ariel Winter is addressing concerns about her mental health and weight loss once again.

The Modern Family star answered a series of questions from fans on her Instagram Story that ranged from "The Office or Parks and Rec?" (spoiler: it's The Office) to "Why so thin?" For years, Winter has been clapping back at body shamers and those who have criticized everything about her—from her weight to her breast size. The 21-year-old has answered a number of questions and responded to even more comments about her physical appearance on social media and Wednesday's Q&A session was no different.

Lately, Winter's weight loss has been a hot topic in her comments section with some people alleging she had plastic surgery or used drugs to lose weight. A fan asked her today why she was so thin and Winter gave a very candid and extensive response.

"For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn't lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but never felt that way," she began. "I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on these medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult."